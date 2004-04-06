Game Over for UPN, Fox, CBS Series
Fox’s Wonderfalls, UPN’s Game Over and CBS’ The Stones are the latest midseason entries to land on TV’s trash heap, which is higher than usual this year.
Wonderfalls launched in Fox’s tough Friday 9 p.m. time slot, before moving over to Thursday 9 p.m. for one airing. Neither time period yielded fruit for Fox and the show was pulled.Game Over started out on UPN on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., paired with remaining episodes of failed comedy The Mullets before moving over to double-run for two Friday nights at 8 p.m. Neither Game Over nor The Mullets are expected to return to UPN, and the network will return movies to Friday nights.The Stones premiered on CBS on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m., following King of Queens. In its absence, CBS will double-run King of Queens.
