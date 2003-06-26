Game on for Game Over
UPN has picked up Game Over -- a computer-graphics-imaging-animated series that has a look
like Shrek or Finding Nemo -- from Carsey-Werner-Mandabach for
midseason, the network said Thursday.
The show features the Smashenburns, a family of four who live in a video-game
universe of strange and wacky characters.
Seinfeld alumnus Patrick Warburton, Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei, E.G.
Daily and Saturday Night Live's Rachel Dratch will provide the family's
voices.
"This is the first time a CGI-animated series will be in primetime," executive producer Tom Werner said. "And we believe the audience will love this
concept because of its cleverness and universal appeal."
Game Over will mark the start of what will likely be a parade of
CGI-animated TV shows after the stunning commercial success of CGI-animated
movies such as Shrek, Nemo, Toy Story and Monsters
Inc.
For fall 2004, NBC is already planning for prime time a CGI-animated show
called Father of the Pride, starring John Goodman.
Game Over will be Carsey-Werner-Mandabach's fifth show on prime time in
the 2003-04 season, adding to NBC's Whoopi and The Tracy Morgan
Show, Fox's That 70s Show and The WB Television Network's Grounded for Life.
CWM also has Mr. And Mr. Nash in development at ABC, which still may
get a midseason pickup, a CWM spokesman said.
Game Over will be produced by Carsey-Werner-Mandabach Productions.
Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Caryn Mandabach, David Sacks, David Goetsch, Jason
Venokur and Ross Venokur all will executive-produce, while the Venokurs, Sacks
and Goetsch will write.
