Gamba Named Marketing SVP at NBC Owned Stations

Therese Gamba has been named senior vice president of marketing at NBC Owned Television Stations. She started the week of August 22 and reports to Valari Staab, president of NBC's owned stations. NBC described her role as "in-house consultant to the company's 10 stations as they define and develop their unique brand strategies."

Gamba will also coordinate broader NBCUniversal promotional campaigns.

"Therese is one of the most talented, creative and results-driven marketing professionals I've ever worked with," said Staab. "Throughout her career, she's been highly successful in strengthening brands and attracting audiences. I welcome her to our team and am confident she'll be an effective partner for our stations as they work to enhance their position in their respective markets."

Gamba had been a consultant specializing in marketing and media strategy for a client list that includes Warner Brothers Domestic Television Distribution. Before that, Gamba spent seven years at the ABC Owned Television Stations, including KABC Los Angeles as vice president of programming, advertising and promotion; and KGO San Francisco as vice president of programming and marketing.

Staab was president /general manager of KGO before shifting to NBC.

Gamba's other past employers include Viacom and Frank N. Magid Associates.