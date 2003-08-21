Gallagher joins FNC
Conservative radio host Mike Gallagher is joining Fox News Channel as a
contributor.
He will appear regularly on Fox & Friends and Dayside with
Linda Vester.
His syndicated radio show, The Mike Gallagher Show, airs on 200
stations.
