Gala to honor Sesame Workshop
Katie Couric will host a New York gala/fund-raiser June 4 celebrating the
35th anniversary of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit producer of Sesame
Street and other children's programming.
Crooner Tony Bennett will sing, and actress Glenn Close will present United
Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan and his wife, Nane, with a special
humanitarian award for their efforts to help improve the plight of children
around the world.
