Gala to honor Sesame Workshop

Katie Couric will host a New York gala/fund-raiser June 4 celebrating the

35th anniversary of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit producer of Sesame

Street and other children's programming.

Crooner Tony Bennett will sing, and actress Glenn Close will present United

Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan and his wife, Nane, with a special

humanitarian award for their efforts to help improve the plight of children

around the world.