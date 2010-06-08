Gail Huff Joining WJLA

Gail Huff, formerly a general assignment reporter with WCVB Boston, is joining WJLA-TV Washington as a part-time special projects reporter.

Huff is the wife of recently elected Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.), who won the job in a special election in January, taking the formerly solidly Democratic seat of the late Edward Kennedy in a huge upset.

Huff will not report on anything political, says station spokeswoman Abby Fenton, but will focus on longer-term, consumer-oriented stories and investigations.

Fenton points out that Huff has been with WCVB for the past 17 years, while her husband has been in the state House and Senate for most of that time.

She will join the station in September.