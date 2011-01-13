Gahler Gets GM Title at KSTW

KSTW Seattle Station Manager/Director of Sales Steve Gahler has been named vice president and general manager of the station, a CW affiliate. Gahler joined KSTW following nearly four years with KOMO Seattle, where he was national sales manager and then local sales manager.

"Steve has done an outstanding job of leading our local operations and growing our business at KSTW, which continues to be one of the top-performing affiliates of The CW," said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. "His leadership abilities, knowledge of the market and strong relationships with clients have served us well and we are pleased to recognize his many contributions to our ongoing success with this promotion."

A Minnesota native, Gahler first worked for the CBS Television Stations group as an account executive for WCCO Minneapolis-St. Paul.