Gaffney gets AMC programming post

American Movie Classics tapped veteran programmer Peter Gaffney to be its new vice president of program planning.

Gaffney, who was most recently was vice president of program planning for VH1, is charged with scheduling AMC's films, series and specials.

Prior to joining VH1, Gaffney served as Showtime Network's director of program planning. - Allison Romano