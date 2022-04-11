GAC Media Working With Canoe Ventures on More Advanced Advertising Initiatives

GAC and Canoe will work together to monetize GAC's family-friendly holiday=themed programming, like 'A Kindhearted Christmas'

Former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott’s GAC Media said it has reached a new deal with Canoe Ventures to enable new multi-platform advanced advertising initiatives to support its tradition-minded programming.

Canoe will help GAC enable addressable TV and monetize new free-ad supported streaming TV channels.

GAC and Canoe had already been working together to optimize the revenue from GAC’s linear channels.

Abbott, a former ad sales exec, led a group that bought Great American Country and Ride TV and turned them into the family-friendly channels GAC Family and GAC Living. He has been working from the Hallmark playbook, stocking the new networks with holiday-themed programming, including a sackful of Christmas movies starring many of Hallmark viewer favorite actors and actresses.

“As GAC Media heads into its first upfront season, we’re pleased to be collaborating closely with Canoe,” said Paul Brennan, senior VP, advertising and digital sales at GAC Media. “Implementing national addressability within our trusted, family-friendly programming will help further differentiate Great American Channels and ultimately drive ROI and positive outcomes for our partners.”

Canoe enables addressable advertising across linear, VOD and streaming video platform and integrates dynamic ad insertion over a footprint of 38 million households. Canoe is owned by Comcast Charter Communications and Cox.

“We are thrilled that GAC has put their trust in Canoe to help them grow their advertising business,” said Mark Shepard, senior VP, GM Core Business at Canoe. “Canoe core capabilities now reach far beyond our traditional VOD DAI business, and we are excited to bring these products to bear for GAC Media.” ■