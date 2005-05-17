GAC Corrals Country Kudos Broadcast

Scripps-owned cable channel Great American County has secured the rights to rebroadcast this year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

The broadcast, slated for airing on CBS Tuesday night, is produced by Dick Clark Productions for the Academy. It is the first teaming of the cable net with the academy.

GAC's first re-airing of the show will be June 7 at 8 p.m., with additional runs in September and October, according to GAC.

