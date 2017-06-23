Gabe Pressman, a First in New York TV News, Dies at 93

Gabe Pressman, the WNBC newsman credited with being New York's first local TV reporter, has died at 93, according to NBC’s flagship station.

WNBC’s senior correspondent, Pressman was part of the O&O’s news team for more than 50 years.

“During his time with NBC 4 New York, Pressman compiled a peerless record of investigative reporting in politics and social issues. Having invented the craft of street reporting, Pressman is recognized by the viewing audience, political and community leaders, and his NBC colleagues, as one of New York's most respected journalists,” the station wrote on its website. “Pressman's reports, interviews, commentaries and hard news stories are featured during various newscasts on the station.”

After a start in newspapers, Pressman joined NBC’s New York TV station, then called WRCA, in 1956, anchoring The Shell Oil News, a five-minute local evening newscast offering the city’s first major TV news report. The program later expanded to 10 minutes.

After an eight-year stint with WNEW (now WNYW) starting in 1972, Pressman returned to WNBC in 1980. Since then Pressman has been responsible for numerous award-winning programs and multi-part series as well as political coverage and reports from Israel.