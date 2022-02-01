‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ Season Four on Netflix

Season four of kids show Gabby’s Dollhouse is on Netflix February 1. Gabby is a cat enthusiast who slips into an animated version of herself, and her sidekick is the stuffed animal Pandy Paws.

Targeting pre-schoolers, the show features cats, crafts and magic.

“Something special is in the air at Gabby’s Dollhouse as Gabby, Pandy Paws and all the Gabby Cats celebrate the happiest cat day of the year, Purrsday!” teases Netflix. “Complete with Box Cat Family crafts, kitty dress-up with Mercat, a steller safari adventure, and a performance from feline pop star sensation Fluffy Flufferton, there are so many things to celebrate!”

Laila Lockhart Kraner plays Gabby. Tucker Chandler and Juliet Donenfeld are also in the cast.

The series is created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey.

Dreamworks produces Gabby’s Dollhouse. ■