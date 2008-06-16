G4 Inks Deal with Championship Gaming Series

G4, the Comcast-owned cable network targeting young men, signed a deal with the Championship Gaming Series to bring programming from the league’s competitions to the network.

G4 will kick off its CGS coverage July 16 with the North America playoffs, and it will continue with three additional 90-minute specials, including the CGS 2008 World Finals in early August.

G4 already has a programming slate laden with video-game-related shows. One of the network’s signature shows is X-Play, a daily video-game-news and review program. That heavy gamer focus was a factor in deciding to add CGS to the programming roster.

"G4's young male viewers are passionate about video games," G4 president Neal Tiles said in announcing the deal. "By bringing Championship Gaming Series to the network, we are giving our audience the rare opportunity to watch some of the world's best gamers in action. The competition is certain to appeal to our viewers."

The deal greatly expands the reach of CGS, which had televised its matches on DirecTV in the United States last season. CGS already has an extensive network of deals outside of the United States, including a deal last month with European sports heavyweight Eurosport.

All told, programming from CGS will be available in 425 million homes worldwide.