G4 Has Its Own British Invasion

G4 acquired the U.S. rights to two British comedy series, Freaky and The Peter Serafinowicz Show.

The shows will be programmed into G4’s “Duty Free TV” block of primetime shows, which is anchored by Japanese imports Ninja Warrior and Unbeatable Banzuke. While Japanese competition shows may have been the impetus to create the block, network executives said they have been searching the globe for any new shows that would appeal to G4’s predominantly young male audience.

The Peter Serafinowicz Show is a sketch-comedy show in the same vein as Tracey Ullman’s State of the Union, with the title comic actor portraying everyone from Al Pacino and Simon Cowell to a fictional Hollywood reporter. G4 ordered six half-hour episodes premiering Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Freaky follows six young magicians, “The Kings of the Curious,” who ply their trade on unsuspecting members of the public. G4 picked up eight half-hour episodes of the series, which will premiere after The Peter Serafinowicz Show at 9 p.m.