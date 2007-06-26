G4 Gives Away iPhones

Comcast's male-targeted G4 cable network is looking to get in on the iPhone craze by giving them away.

On June 29, the day the iPhone is released, G4's 10 p.m. Free Stuff show will run a promotion prompting viewers to enter code words online for the chance to win one of 12 iPhones, which sell are selling for $599 in stores.

"Lloyd," a chimpanzee regularly referred to as the live show's "intern," will appear during breaks from that night's episode with code words that viewers can enter at the show's site for the chance to win.

Free Stuff, which runs weeknights at 6:30 and 10, features reviews of tech products aimed at its young male target demographic, along with promotional opportunities to win prizes online.

G4 averaged 133,000 total viewers in prime during May, 69,000 of them adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research.