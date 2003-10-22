G4, Army Join in Gaming Arena

Comcast Corp.-owned gaming channel G4 is teaming up with the makers of the U.S. Army’s "America’s Army: Special Forces" video game and virtual-reality game pod manufacturer Atlantis Cyberspace Inc. to collaborate on G4’s original series, Arena

.

The show -- a battlefield for teams of gamers competing in multiplayer games -- will highlight America’s Army beginning in late October.

Each episode will feature two four-player teams competing in simulated combat missions. Atlantis Cyberspace will supply Arena

with state-of-the-art virtual-reality game pods that were specially created to train Army soldiers to add to the realistic experience for viewers and contestants.