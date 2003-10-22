G4, Army Join in Gaming Arena
Comcast Corp.-owned gaming channel G4 is teaming up with the makers of the U.S. Army’s "America’s Army: Special Forces" video game and virtual-reality game pod manufacturer Atlantis Cyberspace Inc. to collaborate on G4’s original series, Arena
.
The show -- a battlefield for teams of gamers competing in multiplayer games -- will highlight America’s Army beginning in late October.
Each episode will feature two four-player teams competing in simulated combat missions. Atlantis Cyberspace will supply Arena
with state-of-the-art virtual-reality game pods that were specially created to train Army soldiers to add to the realistic experience for viewers and contestants.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.