FYI Orders Fifth Season of ‘Married at First Sight’

FYI has greenlit season five of docuseries Married at First Sight. It’s the network’s top rated series, averaging over 550,000 total viewers per episode, according to FYI. The new season is slated to air in 2017.

Married at First Sight follows singles yearning for lifelong companionship as they agree to marry a stranger the moment they meet. Over 40,000 candidates nationwide have applied.

In season five, singles from the Chicago area will be matched by a panel of relationship experts. Previous seasons followed couples from New York, Atlanta and Miami.

The season four finale airs Oct. 25, followed by a reunion special Nov. 1.

FYI greenlit spin-off Married at First Sight: Second Chances in 2014. The series will follow the season three viewer favorites as they get another shot at love.

Married at First Sight is produced for FYI by Kinetic Content. Executive producers for Kinetic are Chris Coelen and Sam Dean. Gena McCarthy, executive VP of programming and development at FYI, is an executive producer too.

FYI is part of A+E Networks, a joint venture between Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.