FYI Orders ‘Married at First Sight’ Follow-Up

FYI has ordered eight episodes of unscripted hour-long show Married at First Sight: The First Year. The series will follow two couple who were wed in the series Married at First Sight.

Scheduled to premiere in 2015, Married at First Sight: The First Year follows up on the two-hour special Married at First Sight: The First Six Months, which drew 913,000 total viewers Sept. 16, according to FYI, formerly the Bio network. Another special, Married at First Sight: Unveiled is scheduled to premiere Tuesday night.

"Married at First Sight has truly captured viewers' attention by bringing viewers in on our subjects’ authentic quest for true love,” said Gena McCarthy, senior VP, programming and development, FYI. “It was a natural fit to follow-up with the two married couples post experiment. Viewers will now see them as they embark on one of the most challenging times in married couples’ lives—the first year.”

The Married at First Sight shows are produced by Kinetic Content.