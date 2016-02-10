FYI Orders 15 More Episodes of ‘Kocktails With Khloé’

FYI has ordered 15 more episodes of Kardashian primetime talk show Kocktails with Khloé, the network announced Wednesday.

The 15-episode order will air immediately following the original eight-episode order.

The series is hosted and executive produced by Khloé Kardashian and produced by Pilgrim Media Group.

The show debuted on Jan. 20 as the highest rated series premiere in FYI’s history.

“Khloé and her iconic brand have struck a chord with FYI viewers, who have been extremely interactive with the show on social media,” said FYI’s senior VP of programming and development Gena McCarthy. “Her ability to draw upscale millennial viewers across all our platforms in record numbers is a game changer for FYI.”