FXX Cancels ‘Man Seeking Woman’

FXX has canceled Man Seeking Woman after three seasons.



The network made the announcement on Tuesday, citing poor performance as the reason the off-beat comedy wasn’t moving forward.



According to the network, the 10-episode third season averaged 367,000 total viewers and 268,000 adults 18-49 in live+7 numbers.



Related: ‘Archer’ Shifts to FXX for Season Eight



Based on a book of short stories by Simon Rich, Man Seeking Woman stars Jay Baruchel, Eric Andre, Britt Lower and Katie Findlay. Rich executive produces the series along with Jonathan Krisel, Andrew Singer, Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video.



Baruchel tweeted about the news shortly after it broke.







For the past 3 years I've had the privilege of getting to be Josh on @manseekingwoman and, alas, our adventure has come to an end. 1/2

— Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) April 5, 2017

I am so lucky to have been part of this show and even luckier to have been able to work with and become friends with the people involved.2/2

— Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) April 5, 2017