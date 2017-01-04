‘Archer’ Shifts to FXX for Season Eight

Animated comedy Archer is moving to FXX from FX beginning with Season 8 this spring. The show, about hardboiled private investigator Sterling Archer, was renewed for two additional seasons.

Produced by FX Productions, Archer was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson.

“Archer is an awesome addition to the growing slate of original comedies on FXX, where it will join It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Man Seeking Woman and You’re the Worst,” said Chuck Saftler, president of program strategy and COO, FX Networks. “Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and Floyd County continue to make one of the funniest shows on television and it’s great to see them earn the awards and acclaim that comes with one of the most loyal and avid fan bases in the industry.”

The series sees Archer search for his partner’s killer in 1947 Los Angeles. It features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell, among others.

Other shows that made the jump from FX to FXX include It’s Always Sunny and You’re the Worst.