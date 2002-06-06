FX's Shield finishes strong
FX's original cop drama, The Shield, grabbed an impressive 3.9 rating
Tuesday for its season finale.
The series finished its 13-week run with an average 2.8 rating and 3.2
million viewers. FX has already signed on for a second season.
The Shield'ssuccess was marred by backlash from some advertisers.
According to the Parents Television Council, nearly 20 companies pulled ads from
the show because of its racy content and language.
