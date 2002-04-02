FX's Big Shot gets little bang

While original cop drama The Shield has proven

to be a ratings smash, FX's latest original movie mustered a weak Nielsen Media Research rating Sunday.

Big Shot: Confessions of a Campus Bookie earned a 1.2 rating for its debut March 30, notching a

2.2 rating among men 18 through 34.

FX's last original movie, Sins of the Father,

scored a 2.9.

Confessions is FX's fifth original movie.

Future movie projects include a biopic on Robert F. Kennedy and a look

at the Enron Corp. scandal.

The Shield, meanwhile, earned ratings above 3.0 for

its first three episodes. The fourth episode airs April 2.