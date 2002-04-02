FX's Big Shot gets little bang
While original cop drama The Shield has proven
to be a ratings smash, FX's latest original movie mustered a weak Nielsen Media Research rating Sunday.
Big Shot: Confessions of a Campus Bookie earned a 1.2 rating for its debut March 30, notching a
2.2 rating among men 18 through 34.
FX's last original movie, Sins of the Father,
scored a 2.9.
Confessions is FX's fifth original movie.
Future movie projects include a biopic on Robert F. Kennedy and a look
at the Enron Corp. scandal.
The Shield, meanwhile, earned ratings above 3.0 for
its first three episodes. The fourth episode airs April 2.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.