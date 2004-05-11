FX + XM=Ad-Free Nip/Tuck

FX will debut season two of its hit drama Nip/Tuck commercial-free thanks to a deal with XM Satellite Radio.

The season debut airs June 22 at 10 p.m.. FX says this is the first time an advertiser has sponsored a basic cable show without any commercial breaks. The deal also marks XM's first buy on FX.

In its first season, Nip/Tuck averaged an impressive 3.2 million viewers and was notimated for a Golden Globe Award for best TV drama.