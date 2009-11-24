FX Wins Cable Rights to 'Twilight'

Vampires are set to descend on FX. On the heels of New Moon's sizzling opening weekend, the cabler has struck a deal with Summit Entertainment for basic cable rights to the red-hot pics in the Twilight franchise.

New Moon, the second of the four planned pics, bowed to the third-best opening weekend of all time with $142.8 million.

Cabler's purchase also includes theatrical rights to 2008's Twilight; the forthcoming third installment, Eclipse; and the planned fourth pic, Breaking Dawn.

