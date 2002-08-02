Trending

FX, Twentieth Television ink deal

FX inked a movie-acquisition deal with corporate cousin Twentieth Television
that includes the broadcast premieres of Black Knight, Behind Enemy Lines and Don't Say a
Word.

After some missteps, FX's recent prime time Nielsen Media Research ratings
have been on the rise, bolstered by acquired movies, National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing events and hit
original series The Shield.

In July, the News Corp.-owned channel notched a 0.9 in prime time, up 29
percent from a year ago, according to Nielsen.

In the second quarter, FX averaged a 1.0 in prime time, a 25 percent increase from
last year.