FX Turns Out Lights On ‘Lights Out'
FX said it
will not be making a second season of Lights
Out, the drama about a champion boxer making a comeback.
The series
and star Holt McCallany received good reviews but did not draw the ratings FX
needs in primetime for its original shows. The failure of Lights Out follows the cancelation of Terriers, which also ran only a single season.
FX says the
final two episodes of the current season of Lights
Out will air in their regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.
