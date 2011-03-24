FX Turns Out Lights On ‘Lights Out'

FX said it

will not be making a second season of Lights

Out, the drama about a champion boxer making a comeback.

The series

and star Holt McCallany received good reviews but did not draw the ratings FX

needs in primetime for its original shows. The failure of Lights Out follows the cancelation of Terriers, which also ran only a single season.

FX says the

final two episodes of the current season of Lights

Out will air in their regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.