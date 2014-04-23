FX In Three-Year Sponsor Deal With MillerCoors

FX Networks and MillerCoors have signed a unique three-year pact making the brewer’s brands the official beers of FX, FXX and FXM.

The deal gives MillerCoors category exclusivity on program integrations and first look placement rights on FX programs being developed. One source said the deal could be worth as much as $30 million.

MillerCoors will also have a presence on the FXNow apps and access to behind-the-scenes footage for use on the brewer’s social media channels.

MillerCoors and FX have worked together in recent years on integrations in shows including The Americans, Fargo, The Bridge and the upcoming drama The Strain. Miller brands have had exclusive category placements in Sons of Anarchy (pictured) and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

“This new agreement is the most comprehensive advertising deal ever for the FX suite of channels, in addition to the opportunities through our digital app, FXNow," Michael Brochstein, senior VP of ad sales for FX Networks, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to strategically extend and strengthen our partnership with MillerCoors across multiple programming platforms throughout the years ahead.”

MillerCoors has been focusing on going beyond buying spots to build bonds with viewers of the shows it sponsors. Last year, it signed a deal with Turner Broadcasting that made its brands the only beers featured in product placements on Turner’s original series.

“Beer is all about the conversations that happen between friends, and so our objective is to make sure our brands are woven throughout the entertainment programming that matters most to beer drinkers,” Jackie Woodward, VP of marketing connections at MillerCoors, said. “The programming on FX Networks holds strong appeal to our consumers, especially men ages 21 to 35, and with our portfolio of great beers, we have the brand for any occasion. This partnership underscores our commitment to telling our brand stories with the right message, in the right places and at the right time.”

Media agency Initiative handled the deal.