FX+ Subscribers Get Early Look At ‘Versace’ Series

Looking to boost the value of its new ad-free premium service, FX Networks is giving FX+ subscrbers an early look at its upcoming series Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The first episode of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will be available on FX+ on Jan 12, five days before the show premieres on FX.

Episode 2 will air on Jan 17.



FX+ is available to Comcast Xfinity and Cox Countour subscribers for an extra $5.99 per month. The service gives subscribers ad-free versions of the network’s current and past original series.

Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan, Tom Rob Smith, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski.

Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin.

The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.