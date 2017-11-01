‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ to Premiere on FX Jan. 17

The second installment of FX’s American Crime Story anthology series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, will debut Wednesday, Jan. 17. Versace was an Italian fashion designer who was murdered in Miami Beach in 1997.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan and Tom Rob Smith are executive producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith. Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series.

The cast includes Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin.

The first installment of American Crime Story was The People v. O.J. Simpson. It debuted in February 2016 and grabbed nine Emmys.

A Hurricane Katrina-focused season was supposed to be the second installment, but it will now be third.



Production of Gianni Versace began in April. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.