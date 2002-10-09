FX slates more 24

FX is once again the cable home for Fox's acclaimed drama, 24, which

is co-produced by corporate cousin 20th Century Fox TV.

After Fox debuts new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m., FX will offer replays

Monday at 11 p.m. and Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Last season, FX reaired all 24 episodes of 24, paying about $150,000

per episode.

The show is from 20th Century Fox Television, Real Time Productions and

Imagine.