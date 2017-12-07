FX Signs ‘Masters of Sex’ Creator Ashford to Production Deal

Michelle Ashford, creator of Masters of Sex, has signed an exclusive overall production deal with FX Productions, according to Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. Under the deal, Ashford will develop television series for FX Networks and other outlets.

“We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” Grad said. “Her storytelling skills have made her one of the most in-demand writers and producers in the business and we look forward to working together on new projects.”

Ashford created, executive produced and wrote onMasters of Sex, which ran for four seasons on Showtime. She’s co-executive producer and writer on HBO mini-seriesLewis and Clark. She also wrote for the mini-seriesThe PacificandJohn Adams.

Ashford is adapting Ben Macintyre’s Operation Mincemeat as a film, and Brendan Koerner’s The Skies Belong To Us for New Regency.



Related: FX Says 'You're The Worst' Renewed For Final Season