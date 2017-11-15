FX Says ‘You’re the Worst’ Renewed for Final Season

FX Networks said that the comedy You’re the Worst will end after a fifth and final season.

Creator and showrunner Stephen Falk and FX Networks and FX Productions jointly decided to make a final season, which will air on FXX in 2018.

“Stephen Falk has been an extraordinary creative partner to work with over the past four years, and it is in that spirit that we came to the mutual decision to end You’re the Worst with its fifth season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Stephen’s singular vision for the series has been its guiding force from the start and our decision, while difficult, will allow the series to end on its own terms and in a way most satisfying to its devoted fans. We want to thank Stephen, the cast and the crew for everything they’ve done to make You’re the Worst one of the best comedies on TV,” Grad said.

Season 4 of the series airs Wednesday night, with two episodes airing together because of the Thanksgiving holiday next week.



“Making You’re The Worst has been an incredible experience and FX Networks have been dream partners,” said Falk. “I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we ‘stick the landing’ – which is a thing people say now that stupid Breaking Bad had to end so damn perfectly.”

A dark romantic comedy, You’re the Worst stars Chris Geere and Aya Cash.