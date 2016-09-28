FXX Renews ‘You’re the Worst’ for Season Four

FXX has renewed critically adored You’re the Worst for a fourth season. The acerbic comedy comes from Stephen Falk and the new season happens in 2017.

“Expertly written, brilliantly acted, You’re the Worst continues to be hilarious and excellent,” said Eric Schrier, who shares the president of original programming title with Nick Grad at FX Networks and FX Productions. “We’re excited to get Stephen and his team working on next season and thank everyone at You’re the Worst for their outstanding work and the opportunity to keep producing great TV together.”

FX describes the show as “a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven't been very successful with either.”

Season three of You’re the Worst is up 13% over season two in total viewers, 590,000 vs. 521,000, and down 1% in adults 18-49 (387,000 vs. 392,000) on a Live+7 basis.

“It is a daily thrill to have You’re the Worst in the same network family as Archer, Fargo, American Crime Story, The Americans, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Better Things, Louie, etc.,” said Falk. “And while I am currently deep in post on Season 3 and so, so tired, you guys, I am overjoyed.”

You’re the Worst is produced by FX Productions.