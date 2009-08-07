FX Shoots Comedy Pilot Starring Louis C.K.

Hungry for a few more laughs, FX has quietly shot a comedy pilot starring stand-up star Louis C.K.

Tentatively titled "Louie," the half-hour is based on his life as a comedian and divorced father of two. Stories are told through a mix of standup routines and sketches (in which he acts opposite actors playing his kids, ex-wife and friends).

Project reps the third laffer in the works at the cabler, which has been aggressively looking at beefing up its comedy collection beyond vet "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

FX is set to elaborate on its comedy strategy on Friday during the net's portion of the TV Critics Assn. press tour.

