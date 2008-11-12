FX Sets Return Dates For 'Nip/Tuck,' 'Damages'

FX has set return dates for scripted series Nip/Tuck and Damages.

Nip/Tuck, the network’s most-watched scripted series, will return Jan. 6 at 10 p.m. with the eight remaining episodes of the show’s fifth season.

Damages, which snagged multiple Emmy awards including best actor statuettes for Glenn Close and Željko Ivanek, returns Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. with 13 new episodes.

Nip/Tuck will end its run in 2011. The network is in production on the final season of 19 episodes which will be split into two cycles to air in 2010 and 2011.



Ryan Murphy, the creator and executive producer of Nip/Tuck, is currently working on a pilot for Fox about glee clubs.