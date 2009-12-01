FX Sets Midseason Schedule

FX has set its midseason lineup anchored by the final season

of signature series Nip/Tuck on Jan.

6. The show's final nine episodes will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. with the 100th

episode airing March 3. Final season guest stars include Melanie Griffith, Joan

Rivers, Mario Lopez, Frances Conroy, Donna Mills and Joan Van Ark.

Animated comedy Archer

bows Jan. 14. FX has ordered 10 episodes of the show which will join veteran

live-action comedy It's Always Sunny in

Philadelphia and The League,

which bowed this year.

Additionally, FX has confirmed a 13-episode order for a

semi-autobiographical half-hour from comedian Louis C.K. which will premiere in

the spring.

FX will also bow a slew of theatricals including The Simpsons Movie Jan. 10, Superbad Jan. 17 and Spiderman 3 and Live Free or Die Hard also in early 2010.

Damages returns

for its third season of 13 episodes Jan. 25. The network would not confirm that

this would be the final season for the show. FX renewed the show for a second

and third season concurrently back in 2007. But another renewal seems remote in

light of Damages' second season

ratings decline and its hefty price-tag. However, the show does get a nice bump

in DVR viewing and has been a favorite on the awards show circuit with star

Glenn Close taking home the best actress Emmy two years in a row.

FX has ordered 13 episodes of the new drama Justified from Graham Yost based on

author Elmore Leonard's 19th century law man Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.