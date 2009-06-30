FX Sets Fall Schedule of Originals, Theatrical Acquisitions

FX has set a slate of fall premieres for both original programming and big movie acquisitions, highlighted by the return of Nip/Tuck in October, which had not been expected to come back until early 2010.

Season six of Nip/Tuck, which stars Dylan Walsh and Julian McMahon as Los Angeles plastic surgeons, will mark the second-to-last season of the series. The seventh and final season is expected to kick off some time next year, with the series concluding by early 2011. The show’s sixth season this fall comprises 10 new episodes. Guest stars in season six will include Vanessa Redgrave, Rose McGowan, Mario Lopez, Barry Bostwick and Gilles Marini.

The sophomore season of drama series Sons of Anarchy, about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club, will begin on Sept. 8. The show, starring Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal and Ron Perlman, will air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Adam Arkin and Henry Rollins are among new guest stars for the 13-episode season.

The fifth season of the comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia kicks off on Sept. 17 and consists of 12 new episodes. The show will air on Thursdays at 10. It stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito as the self-centered owners of Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia.

FX is in development on several new comedy series projects and plans to launch a new one this fall to pair with Sunny.

Beyond the fall, FX also is developing new drama series and anticipates premiering at least one of them in the first part of 2010. FX is also expected to premiere the third season of Damages in January 2010 and the next season of Rescue Me in June 2010.

In addition to the return of original series this fall, the network will premiere several feature films, including Ghost Rider, Fantastic Four & The Silver Surfer, Spiderman 3, and Live Free or Die Hard.