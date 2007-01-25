FX Sets A Date for The Riches

FX has set March 12 as the premiere date for its new Eddie Izzard/Minnie Driver drama The Riches. The show will run at 10 p.m. with limited commercials through a sponsorship deal with The Weinstein Company/Dimension Films' upcoming movie Grindhouse. 13 episodes of The Riches will run Mondays at 10 p.m. through June 4.



The show stars Izzard and Driver as gypsies from rural Louisiana who go on the run with their three children after stealing money from extended family. The duo steal the identities of an average couple to try live a "normal" life in suburbia.



Weinstein and Dimension will run commercials for double-feature film "Grindhouse" during three breaks in the Riches premiere. The first break is slated to be two and a half minutes and the last two will be two minutes each. FX has used the single-sponsor, limited commercial strategy with its originals before, in September premiering Nip/Tuck with limited ads by exclusive sponsor Sony.



March 12 is something of a momentous date for FX; the network premiered its hit original The Shield on that date in 2002.



