FX Scares Up Season Six of ‘American Horror Story’

FX said it has ordered a sixth season of American Horror Story, the anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Season 5, American Horror Story: Hotel, is currently on the air and season 6 is expected to air in 2016.

“With the sixth installment coming next year, American Horror Story has unquestionably joined the ranks of television’s landmark series,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions.

“From Murder House to Hotel, AHS has pioneered a new television form as well becoming FX’s highest rated show -- while also pushing every conceivable boundary of creative excellence and audacity,” Landgraf said. “This is even more remarkable because Ryan and co-creator Brad Falchuk tear up the playbook every year, challenging the entire creative team to come up with something even more spectacular, frightful and entertaining. You could not ask more of an artist, their team or a series and with every new installment they deliver.”

American Horror Story has received 71 Emmy nominations and has won 13 awards. AHS: Freak Show, the fourth installment, won five Emmys.

The cast of the current installment, American Horror Story: Hotel, includes Lady Gaga, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Wes Bentley, Matt Bomer, Chloë Sevigny, Denis O’Hare, Cheyenne Jackson, Evan Peters and Finn Wittrock.