FX Scares Up Fear Factor Deal

FX has purchased NBC Enterprises’ Fear Factor as an hour-long strip for next fall, according to sources.

The show will get a simultaneous run in local broadcast syndication, also as a strip. No local broadcast clearances have been announced yet and NBC Enterprises had no comment.

Fear Factor is the first prime time network reality show to be sold in cable or broadcast syndication. The show’s closed-ended format makes it more appealing for syndication because it repeats well.

Serialized shows, such as Survivor or American Idol, so far haven’t shown up in broadcast or cable syndication because with the result of each competition already known, the individual episodes lose their drama.

Fear Factor enters its fifth season on NBC this fall. This season, it’s been a strong performer for NBC. In the week-ended Feb. 1, it ranked No. 8 among total viewers and adults 18-49.