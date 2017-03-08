FX Renews ‘Taboo’ for Season Two

FX and BBC One have ordered season two of drama Taboo, which comes from executive producers Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy and Steven Knight.

Hardy stars in the series.

The first season averaged 5.8 million total viewers across all platforms, said FX.

“Taboo’s first season was exceptional and its success on FX is testament to the creative excellence and dedication of the producers, cast and crew,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “We are proud to again join BBC One and Sonar Entertainment in partnering with Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker on the second season and look forward to working again with the great Tom Hardy, Steven Knight, Ridley Scott, Chips Hardy and everyone who makes Taboo so remarkable.”



Set in 1814, the first season of Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. According to FX, “a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.”

“We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news,” said Tom Hardy, creator and executive producer.

Executive producers are Ridley Scott and Kate Crowe for Scott Free London, Tom Hardy and Dean Baker for Hardy Son & Baker, and Steven Knight. Taboo is produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker for FX and BBC One, with Sonar Entertainment distributing worldwide outside the U.K.