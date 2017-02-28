FX Sets ‘Charles and Diana’ as Next Installment of ‘Feud’

Even before the first episode of its new anthology series Feud airs, FX says the next installment will feature Charles and Diana, the prince of England and the tragic people's princess.

The network said it has made a 10-episode order for Feud: Charles and Diana and that it is scheduled to debut in 2018.

Feud: Bette and Joan, created by Ryan Murphy, makes its debut Sunday on FX. The eight-episode story looks at the competition between legendary Hollywood actresses Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Murphy has been a prolific creator of programming for FX. He started with one of the network’s first original scripted dramas, Nip/Tuck and moved into the anthology series American Horror Story, which is headed into season 7 and has been ordered through season 9.

Murphy has created the American Crime Story franchise for FX. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won the Emmy and Golden Globe for best limited series.

Murphy and Jon Robin Baitz will write Feud: Charles and Diana and serve as executive producers. Dede Gardner, Plan B Entertainment and Alexis Martin Woodall are executive producers. The limited series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios.