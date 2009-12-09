FX Renews ‘The League’

FX has decided to give fantasy football comedy The League a sophomore season. The network has ordered 13 episodes for season two, which will premiere in late Summer 2010, in time for the beginning of the football season.



The League is finishing up its first season Thursday, Dec. 10 following the season finale of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. FX has struggled to find a comedy to pair with Sunny, with its last major attempt, Testees, failing to find an audience. It has made a renewed push for original comedies, with the animated series Archer debuting in January 2010 and a comedy from Louis C.K. also set to bow next year.



Combined with The League, the network will have quadrupled its original comedy series lineup.



The League is averaging 1.06 million total viewers this season. While that is not a huge audience, it is still an improvement over the post-Sunny time period from a year ago. Sunny also took a couple of seasons before finding its ratings groove.