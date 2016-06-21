FX Renews 'Archer' for Three More Seasons

FX said that it has renewed the animated comedy series Archer for three more seasons.

The renewal covers seasons 8, 9 and 10.

The network also said it has reached an overall deal with Floyd County Productions, headed by Adam Reed, who created the series. The show is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson.

"We can't say enough about what Adam, Matt and the entire Archer team at Floyd County have done to keep this series so insanely funny and vital through seven seasons," said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. "The move to Los Angeles this past season as private detectives was just the latest twist in Archer's legendary exploits and the next three seasons will to be just as amazing and unpredictable. We are thrilled to continue making great TV with our friends and colleagues at Floyd County."

The series started with the characters working as spies for the Isis Agency in New York.

H. Jon Benjamin provides the voice of spy turned private eye Sterling Archer. The show also stars Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates. Reed provides the voice for Ray Gillette.