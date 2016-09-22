FX Productions Inks Exclusive TV Deal with Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and their production company, Color Force, have signed an exclusive overall television production deal with FX Productions (FXP). The pair had an Emmy-grabbing hit with The People v. O.J. Simpson on FX, the first installment in their American Crime Story franchise.

Jacobson and Simpson signed their first television production with FXP in the fall of 2012, a “first look” deal. The agreement does not include their film projects.

“For the past four years, we have had the honor of working with Nina and Brad and we’re grateful that they will continue to call FX Productions their home for television,” said Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions. “Nina and Brad are two of the most accomplished producers in the business and their Emmy Award winning limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story speaks volumes about their extraordinary talents.”

The People v. O.J. Simpson, which they produced with Ryan Murphy, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszweski, picked up nine Emmys Sept. 18. It was Jacobson and Simpson’s first TV project.

"John Landgraf and his team at FX have the taste, talent and conviction to inspire the creators who work with them. Their unwavering support and encouragement made The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story one of the most creatively gratifying experiences of our careers. We are proud to be partners with the most innovative people in the business and thrilled to call FX our home."

Color Force is developing Bryan K. Vaughan’s graphic novel Y: The Last Man for FX. Jacobson and Simpson recently started production on Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, the fourth film in the series.