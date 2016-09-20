FX Renews ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Better Things’

FX announced Tuesday it has renewed comedies Atlanta and Better Things for 10-episode second seasons.

Atlanta is executive produced by and stars Donald Glover and follows a group working through the city’s music scene, while Better Things is executive produced by and stars Pamela Adlon, who plays a working actor and mother of three daughters.

“It’s really gratifying to launch two new comedies that have received overwhelming critical acclaim right out of the gate and that are emblematic of FX's award-winning brand,” said Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming, FX Networks and FX Productions. “It is clear to us that Atlanta and Better Things have struck a nerve with viewers, which is a credit to Donald Glover’s vision for Atlanta and Pamela Adlon’s vision for Better Things.”

Atlanta notched the most-watched basic cable comedy premiere in three years in adults 18-49, according to FX.