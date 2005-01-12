FX Ponders Bochco Series on Iraq

FX’s sudsy surgery show, Nip/Tuck, will be back for two more seasons, its third and fourth, after the entire show-running team inked a deal to stay with the program.

The show, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Greer Shephard and Michael M. Robin, will return to FX in early fall, with production beginning this summer, said FX Entertainment President John Landgraf told TV critics at the annual TCA press tour in L.A.

The original drama was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Drama Series in 2004 and 2005.

With The Shield returning for its fourth season March 15 and Rescue Me set to return for a second, FX will decide by mid-March on its fourth original drama series.

The two main contenders are crime drama, Thief, with Andre Braugher (Homicide) and Over There, a war drama set in Iraq from creators Stephen Bochco and Chris Gerolmo.

The network is also looking to beef up (make that all beef with extra sauce) with unscripted and comedy fare, announcing that producer R.J. Cutler has joined Morgan Spurlock and Ben Silverman as executive producer and show runner on 30 Days, a show loosely based on Spurlock’s film Supersize Me.

This summer, the network will debut two new half-hour comedy series, having completed production on three of four comedy pilot prospects Landgraf characterized as “adult, character-driven, one-camera comedies with a tone unlike that on any other network.”

In the original movie department, FX is in pre-production on 100 Days of Darkness, a film about the Rwandan Genocide starring Helen Hunt, and announced its second "fictional" documentary, Oil Storm, which will look at natural and man-made disasters that interrupt the flow of oil to America. Oil Storm marks the network's second partnership with Wall to Wall productions, the UK company which made FX's January mockumentary, Smallpox.

FX, Fox’s basic cable entertainment network, launched in June of 1994 and is currently carried in more than 85 million homes.