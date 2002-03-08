FX planning Flight 93 telepic
FX and Goldie Hawn's Cosmic Entertainment are teaming up to develop an
original movie on the passengers of United Air Lines Inc. Flight 93, the
hijacked jetliner that crashed in a Pennsylvania field Sept. 11, Daily
Variety reports.
The network and the production company are basing the film on an article from
the December issue of Vanity Fair magazine.
The VF piece -- 'Manifest Courage,' written by Bryan Burroughs --
chronicled the interaction between victims and their families on the morning of
Sept. 11, from the time they began their day until the flight crashed at 10:06
a.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.