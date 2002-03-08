FX planning Flight 93 telepic

FX and Goldie Hawn's Cosmic Entertainment are teaming up to develop an

original movie on the passengers of United Air Lines Inc. Flight 93, the

hijacked jetliner that crashed in a Pennsylvania field Sept. 11, Daily

Variety reports.

The network and the production company are basing the film on an article from

the December issue of Vanity Fair magazine.

The VF piece -- 'Manifest Courage,' written by Bryan Burroughs --

chronicled the interaction between victims and their families on the morning of

Sept. 11, from the time they began their day until the flight crashed at 10:06

a.m.