FX Picks Up The Shield

FX has picked up a fourth season of Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-winning show The Shield, ordering up 15 new episodes.

It's next season is scheduled to start in early 2005, while the show, starring Michael Chiklis, is heading toward its third season-finale on Tuesday, June 15.

On May 18, acclaimed feature film writer/director David Mamet will direct an episode, making his debut in series television.

The Shield is produced by Fox Television Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television. Shawn Ryan is creator and executive producer.